Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

