Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.