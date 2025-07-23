Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $376.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.