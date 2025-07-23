Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,820,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,333,000 after buying an additional 1,258,034 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,396.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after buying an additional 646,504 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,456,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

