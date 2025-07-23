Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,961,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,096,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SYFI opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

About AB Short Duration High Yield ETF

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.