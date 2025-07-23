Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $492,745.38. Following the sale, the director owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $249,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,171.26. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,535. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZLAB opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

