Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of AB High Yield ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AB High Yield ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in AB High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYFI opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. AB High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

