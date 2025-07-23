Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. BNP Paribas raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184,489.90. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,414,658 shares of company stock worth $186,206,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.