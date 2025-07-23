Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 68.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

