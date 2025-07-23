Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $290.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.64 and a 200-day moving average of $296.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

