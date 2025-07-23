Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 461 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after buying an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $158,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,549 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $139.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $298.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

