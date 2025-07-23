Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 1.2%

HSRT stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

