Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%.

In other abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $286,646.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,028,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,589,812.64. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,844 shares of company stock worth $464,622. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.