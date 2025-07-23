Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,592.33. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,089.85. This represents a 37.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.