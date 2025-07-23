Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Pentair Trading Up 0.5%

PNR stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

