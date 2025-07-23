Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dover alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 24.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Dover Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:DOV opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.