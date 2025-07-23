Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 3.2%

CMA opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

