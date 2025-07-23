Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,453,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $39.07.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

