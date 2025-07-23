Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

