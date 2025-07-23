Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GARP opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $559.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

