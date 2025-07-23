Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,937 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 319,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.