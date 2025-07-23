Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

BATS:ZJUL opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

