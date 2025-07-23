Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

