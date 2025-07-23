Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $98.47 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

