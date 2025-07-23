Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 32.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

