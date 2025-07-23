Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $361,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Wendy’s and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.
Wendy’s Stock Up 5.0%
WEN stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.60.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.
Insider Activity
In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
