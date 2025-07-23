Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $364,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -370.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.