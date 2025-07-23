Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of AB US High Dividend ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIDV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AB US High Dividend ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97,407 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AB US High Dividend ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AB US High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

HIDV opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. AB US High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

