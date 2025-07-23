Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 382,178 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 195,616 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAX opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $817.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 122.45%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

