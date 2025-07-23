Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113,771 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 758.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGD. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Stock Performance
NGD stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
