Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113,771 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 758.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGD. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGD

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.