Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,339 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 580,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 100,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,106 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Up 8.7%

BUFB opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.