Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

