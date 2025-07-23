Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,668,000 after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,382,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

