Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,791,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

