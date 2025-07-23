Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,196 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SEA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $312,607,000 after purchasing an additional 329,881 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

