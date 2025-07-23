Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,326,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $301,000.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $100.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
