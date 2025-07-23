Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

