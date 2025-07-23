Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $707,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,080,000 after purchasing an additional 513,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $348.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $352.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.