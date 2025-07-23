Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.