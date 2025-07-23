Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,337 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,037,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 280,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE PR opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Corporation has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

