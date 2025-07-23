Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $403.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $408.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.