Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $403.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $408.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
