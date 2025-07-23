Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,367,000 after acquiring an additional 230,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

