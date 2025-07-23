Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after acquiring an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:DLR opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

