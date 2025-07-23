Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

