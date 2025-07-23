Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,404 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,746. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.