Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.