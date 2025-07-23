Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,186.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 763.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,657,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 750,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 10,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,200.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tronox

Tronox Trading Up 2.7%

Tronox stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.