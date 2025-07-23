Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

