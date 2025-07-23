Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

GBTC stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.