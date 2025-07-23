Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $101.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.